Ontology Gas (ONG) Price Reaches $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 18th. During the last seven days, Ontology Gas has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar. One Ontology Gas token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000825 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology Gas has a total market capitalization of $75.59 million and $3.76 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology Gas Token Profile

Ontology Gas’ genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,774,271 tokens. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

