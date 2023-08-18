Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Open Lending from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Open Lending from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded Open Lending from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.63.

LPRO stock opened at $8.41 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 15.83 and a current ratio of 15.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.76. Open Lending has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average of $8.85.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $38.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.60 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 28.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Open Lending will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total transaction of $47,110.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,686.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director John Joseph Flynn sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $517,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,629,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,190,746.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Shubhi Suryaji Rao sold 4,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $47,110.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,686.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,111. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the second quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 4,634.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 129.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, finance companies, and captive finance companies of automakers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a cloud-based automotive lending platform that provides loan analytics solutions and automated issuance of credit default insurance with third-party insurance providers.

