Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX) Shares Acquired by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,356 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 41,159 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned about 0.14% of Open Text worth $14,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 968 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Open Text in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Open Text by 1,359.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OTEX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.67. 96,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,242. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.73. Open Text Co. has a 12 month low of $24.91 and a 12 month high of $43.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.59 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Open Text’s payout ratio is 173.22%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Open Text from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on Open Text from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays upped their price target on Open Text from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. CIBC upped their price target on Open Text from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Open Text from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

