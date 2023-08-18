Orange (NYSE:ORAN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Orange (NYSE:ORAN – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of Orange from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th.

Get Orange alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ORAN

Orange Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Orange

Shares of ORAN stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $11.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,752. Orange has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average is $11.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orange by 1.8% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 45,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Orange by 3.5% in the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Orange by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in Orange by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 70,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 952 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Orange by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Orange Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. The company operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.