O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Sold by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC trimmed its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises 1.9% of Summit X LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Summit X LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,007,597,000 after buying an additional 635,416 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,186,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,001,107,000 after buying an additional 382,946 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,101,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $935,370,000 after buying an additional 548,065 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 921,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $762,331,000 after purchasing an additional 269,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 724,730 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $611,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrea Weiss sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $931.34, for a total transaction of $186,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,620.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,182 shares of company stock worth $21,721,196. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $7.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $939.45. The stock had a trading volume of 159,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 434,014. The firm has a market cap of $56.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $939.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $894.87. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $680.00 and a twelve month high of $975.72.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $10.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 163.68%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $916.00 to $983.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. William Blair started coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $985.00 to $1,075.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $967.40.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

