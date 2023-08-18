Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SEED traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.95. The company had a trading volume of 16,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,439. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.01 and a 200 day moving average of $5.82. Origin Agritech has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $11.84.

Institutional Trading of Origin Agritech

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 242,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Origin Agritech by 5,760.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

