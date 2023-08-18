Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Orion Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

Get Orion Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORN

Orion Group Price Performance

ORN stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.35. The stock had a trading volume of 195,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,455. Orion Group has a twelve month low of $2.10 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.61 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.84.

Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $182.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Group

(Get Free Report)

Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.