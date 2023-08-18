Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised shares of Orion Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Orion Group from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.
Orion Group Price Performance
Orion Group (NYSE:ORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Orion Group had a negative return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $182.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.74 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Orion Group will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Orion Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orion Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Orion Group by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,176 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Orion Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Orion Group in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.
About Orion Group
Orion Group Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty construction company in the building, industrial, and infrastructure sectors in the United States, Alaska, Canada, and the Caribbean Basin. It operates in two segments, Marine and Concrete. The company provides various marine construction services, including construction, restoration, dredging, maintenance, and repair of marine transportation facilities and pipelines, bridges and causeways, and marine environmental structures.
