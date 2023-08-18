Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $75.44

Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $75.44 and last traded at $75.95, with a volume of 13700 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $75.93.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ORA shares. Barclays assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Roth Capital upgraded Ormat Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $86.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The energy company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $194.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.97%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 241,556 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 10.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 128,476 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after buying an additional 12,261 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 58.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,227 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 12,925 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies during the second quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 19.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,572 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

