Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Orrstown Financial Services from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 31st.

Orrstown Financial Services Stock Performance

ORRF traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $22.72. The company had a trading volume of 56,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,086. Orrstown Financial Services has a 1 year low of $15.52 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.06 million, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.19. Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 21.81% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $33.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.75 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orrstown Financial Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Orrstown Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.69%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orrstown Financial Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 119,036 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,813 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $728,000. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Orrstown Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.58% of the company’s stock.

Orrstown Financial Services Company Profile

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and financial advisory services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

