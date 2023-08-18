Oryx International Growth Fund (LON:OIG) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Oryx International Growth Fund Limited (LON:OIG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,058.72 ($13.43) and last traded at GBX 1,100 ($13.95). 28,063 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 424% from the average session volume of 5,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,105 ($14.02).

Oryx International Growth Fund Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £147.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -201.53 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,107.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,172.37.

About Oryx International Growth Fund

Oryx International Growth Fund Ltd is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Harwood Capital LLP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom and United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies.

