Osirium Technologies (LON:OSI) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $1.20

Shares of Osirium Technologies PLC (LON:OSI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.20 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.20 ($0.02), with a volume of 153715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Osirium Technologies Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1.56 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,173.52. The firm has a market cap of £1.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.80 and a beta of -0.06.

Osirium Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Osirium Technologies PLC develops and sells cyber security software products in the United Kingdom. The company's products include Privileged Access Security, a solution that controls and protects access to customers' shared applications, services, and devices; and Privileged Access Management, a solution to minimize the risk of security breaches by controlling, securing, and auditing the vital assets in privileged accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Osirium Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osirium Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.