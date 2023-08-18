Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG) CEO Samuel H. Norton Sells 12,446 Shares of Stock

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 12,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $50,779.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,630,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,868. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Overseas Shipholding Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE OSG opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $305.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $4.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 10.27%. The company had revenue of $106.63 million during the quarter.

Overseas Shipholding Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overseas Shipholding Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Overseas Shipholding Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,787,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421,456 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,405,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Overseas Shipholding Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,437,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 280.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 966,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,032,000 after acquiring an additional 712,891 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Overseas Shipholding Group by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,174,635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after acquiring an additional 595,441 shares during the period. 50.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

