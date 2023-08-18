Oxler Private Wealth LLC Buys 286 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.06.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $50.65. The company had a trading volume of 442,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,431. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.19. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.42 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

