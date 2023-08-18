Oxler Private Wealth LLC Buys 8,335 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,335 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 7.5% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 859.6% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $400.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,315,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,774,157. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $408.70 and a 200 day moving average of $386.72. The stock has a market cap of $320.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $319.87 and a 52-week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

