Oxler Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for 2.1% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. increased its stake in Alphabet by 10.8% in the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $26,228.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,287.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 87,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,242,337.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total transaction of $26,228.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,287.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,212 shares of company stock valued at $10,648,020. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Shares of GOOG traded down $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $128.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,274,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,760,807. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.45 and a twelve month high of $134.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.63.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

