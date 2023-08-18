Oxler Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for 1.3% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Stryker by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after buying an additional 9,026 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter worth about $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Stryker by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SYK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Stryker from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus increased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total transaction of $139,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $277.81. The company had a trading volume of 285,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,307,828. The stock has a market cap of $105.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $200.80 and a one year high of $306.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $290.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.37%.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.