Pacific Horizon Investment Trust (LON:PHI) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $557.88

Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC (LON:PHI – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 557.88 ($7.08) and traded as low as GBX 542 ($6.88). Pacific Horizon Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 542 ($6.88), with a volume of 66,112 shares.
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust Trading Down 0.9 %
The company has a market cap of £489.18 million, a PE ratio of -624.42 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 557.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 577.79. The company has a current ratio of 7.47, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.63.
About Pacific Horizon Investment Trust
Pacific Horizon Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in the public equity markets of the Asia Pacific region (excluding Japan) and of the Indian Sub-continent. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies across diversified sectors.
