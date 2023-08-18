Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGYWW) Stock Price Down 11%

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGYWW – Get Free Report) traded down 11% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.43. 45,605 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 53,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.48.

Pagaya Technologies Trading Down 11.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aflac Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Pagaya Technologies during the second quarter valued at $280,000.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in United the States, Israel, and the Cayman Islands. It offers AI-driven credit and analysis technology that assists partners to originate credit and other assets, enables real-time customer credit evaluation, and connects investors, partners, and their customers.

