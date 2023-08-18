Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.15-$1.17 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.93 billion. Palo Alto Networks also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $5.27-$5.40 EPS.

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $243.77.

PANW traded up $2.12 on Friday, reaching $209.69. 9,820,628 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,008,279. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.37. Palo Alto Networks has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $258.88. The company has a market cap of $64.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.74, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The network technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total transaction of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.00, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,169,007. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.36, for a total transaction of $7,752,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,666,898 shares in the company, valued at $358,983,153.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,258 shares of company stock worth $53,069,368. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $6,910,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $1,022,000. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

