Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Releases Earnings Results

Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $29.19 million for the quarter.

Paragon Technologies Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of PGNT opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69. Paragon Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51.

About Paragon Technologies

Paragon Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the automation, distribution, and real estate investment activities in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It offers various material handling solutions, including complete order fulfillment, assembly, product advancing systems, increase productivity, reduce error, and safety enhancements for automated material handling and order processing applications to distribution centers, manufacturers, and warehouses.

