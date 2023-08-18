Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT) Releases Earnings Results

Paragon Technologies (OTCMKTS:PGNT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $29.19 million for the quarter.
Paragon Technologies Trading Down 10.0 %
Shares of PGNT opened at $10.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.69. Paragon Technologies has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $12.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.27 million, a PE ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.51.
About Paragon Technologies
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paragon Technologies
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Are Major U.S. Banks At Risk Of Credit-Ratings Downgrades?
- How to Invest in Artificial Intelligence
- 3 Stocks Wrongfully Punished For Raising Guidance
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- Institutions Shop For This High-Yield Value And Sell Another
Receive News & Ratings for Paragon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paragon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.