Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

PRTK has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reissued a neutral rating and set a $2.15 price objective on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Get Paratek Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PRTK

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

PRTK traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $2.21. The company had a trading volume of 435,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 695,212. The firm has a market cap of $126.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 1.70. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.29 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.05.

In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 27,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $60,726.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415,209 shares in the company, valued at $913,459.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paratek Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 34,526 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $75,957.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 447,024 shares in the company, valued at $983,452.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Randall B. Brenner sold 27,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $60,726.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 415,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,459.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 142,346 shares of company stock worth $313,161. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $2,624,000. Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,087,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,060,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $798,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 218.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 504,221 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 346,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its products include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, and acute skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a once-daily oral therapy for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.