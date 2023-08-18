Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Separately, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Park City Group from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.
Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Park City Group had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Park City Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Park City Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 29,418.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Park City Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Park City Group by 380.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares in the last quarter. 25.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
