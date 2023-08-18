PARSIQ Market Cap Reaches $14.33 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One PARSIQ token can currently be purchased for $0.0773 or 0.00000300 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded down 6.3% against the U.S. dollar. PARSIQ has a market cap of $14.33 million and $881,114.27 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ was first traded on October 1st, 2019. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,256,872 tokens. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.net. The Reddit community for PARSIQ is https://reddit.com/r/parsiq_net. PARSIQ’s official website is parsiq.net.

PARSIQ Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is a crucial component of the PARSIQ platform and can be used alongside traditional FIAT payments. Paying with PRQ tokens within the platform provides a discount, and during the first epoch of usage, users can benefit from higher execution limits, unlocked transport methods, and the ability to propose new platform features.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

