Pax Dollar (USDP) Trading Down 0.7% Over Last Week

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003711 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $502.97 million and $3.88 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000541 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000616 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006106 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 506,100,005 tokens. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

