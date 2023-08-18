Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given New $24.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PYCR. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.06.

Shares of Paycor HCM stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,287. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 0.52. Paycor HCM has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $34.95.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $38,785.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,067.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $38,785.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,067.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $66,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,847.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 84,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

