Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on PYCR. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. VNET Group reissued an initiates rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.06.

Shares of PYCR stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 320,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 473,287. Paycor HCM has a 52-week low of $20.50 and a 52-week high of $34.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.28 and a beta of 0.52.

In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $38,785.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,309 shares in the company, valued at $548,067.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Scott David Miller acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $66,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $38,785.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,309 shares in the company, valued at $548,067.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 2.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 146,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 31.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 8,988 shares during the last quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 83,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Finally, Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycor HCM during the second quarter valued at approximately $527,000. 36.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

