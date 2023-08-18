Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at DA Davidson

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. VNET Group reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.06.

NASDAQ:PYCR traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,946. Paycor HCM has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.30 and its 200-day moving average is $24.18.

In other news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $66,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 185,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total value of $38,785.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,067.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.19 per share, with a total value of $66,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 185,437 shares in the company, valued at $4,114,847.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 105,741.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,378,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,020,000 after buying an additional 8,370,507 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 69.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,506,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,370 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,387,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,954 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,770,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,029,000 after acquiring an additional 992,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,853,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,531,000 after acquiring an additional 785,911 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

