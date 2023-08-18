Payden & Rygel Buys 110 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Payden & Rygel grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.7% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Chevron were worth $28,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 17,339 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 25.0% during the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $786,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Chevron by 5.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 13,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.3% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 96,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.0% during the first quarter. Pring Turner Capital Group Inc. now owns 24,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $160.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,759,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,072,317. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $157.74 and a 200 day moving average of $160.87. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $140.46 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The firm has a market cap of $299.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.17.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.82 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 38.30%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.28.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

