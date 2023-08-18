Payden & Rygel Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Payden & Rygel decreased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 49.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 243,720 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after purchasing an additional 7,419,929 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $311,238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $36.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,704,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,279,820. The company has a market cap of $207.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.60. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.65 and a 52 week high of $54.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.87 and its 200 day moving average is $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

