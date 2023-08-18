Payden & Rygel Cuts Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Payden & Rygel trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,420 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for approximately 1.4% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in General Mills were worth $23,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Mills by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,206,000 after acquiring an additional 50,601 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,907,000 after acquiring an additional 75,902 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051,169 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in General Mills in the 4th quarter worth about $382,081,000. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,568,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,414,241. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.21 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.40 and its 200 day moving average is $80.95.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.18 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is presently 54.76%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GIS shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of General Mills in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $86.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

