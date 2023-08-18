Payden & Rygel Decreases Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Payden & Rygel lowered its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,570 shares during the quarter. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 2.1% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $36,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,059,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,411,740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,691,436 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,429,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,815,375,000 after purchasing an additional 364,339 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,416,206,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 102,752.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,446,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,374,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,282,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,577,000 after purchasing an additional 74,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $408.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. SVB Securities increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $447.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $517.00.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 27,353 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $454.15, for a total transaction of $12,422,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 101,446,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,071,908,446.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 1,647 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.29, for a total transaction of $731,745.63. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,111,094.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 724,841 shares of company stock valued at $360,357,419 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $542.50. The stock had a trading volume of 925,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,059,809. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $296.32 and a 12 month high of $552.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $466.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $404.00. The company has a market cap of $514.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.78, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.87%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

