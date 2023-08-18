Payden & Rygel Has $34.60 Million Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Payden & Rygel raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 178,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Chubb accounts for 2.0% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Chubb were worth $34,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Chubb by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 5,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 87.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $192.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Chubb from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.79.

Chubb Stock Performance

CB stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $200.48. 203,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,812,399. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $195.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $173.78 and a 52 week high of $231.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.64.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by $0.51. Chubb had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 24.71%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 12th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 8,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.74, for a total value of $1,778,192.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,618,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $141,156.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,351.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,534 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,175 in the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

