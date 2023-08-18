Payden & Rygel Invests $12.44 Million in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 183,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WH. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,663,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,604,000 after purchasing an additional 477,862 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,348,000 after purchasing an additional 80,119 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,242,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,887,000 after purchasing an additional 77,125 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,834,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,362,000 after purchasing an additional 208,620 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 170.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,472,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,031,000 after purchasing an additional 927,864 shares during the period. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total value of $589,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at $423,226.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WH shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on WH

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

Shares of WH stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $74.17. The stock had a trading volume of 69,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,923. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $58.81 and a one year high of $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 34.12% and a net margin of 20.76%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.79%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Free Report)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.