Payden & Rygel Invests $14.77 Million in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,768,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in T-Mobile US by 124.2% during the first quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

NASDAQ TMUS traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $136.40. 868,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,584,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $160.47 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.18. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 231,100 shares of company stock valued at $30,399,981 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

