Payden & Rygel Lowers Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Payden & Rygel reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 39.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 68,950 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up 1.4% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $24,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,323,340,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 833.3% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $28,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,955,637.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock valued at $12,086,716. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on General Dynamics from $251.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $239.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GD

General Dynamics Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded up $2.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $224.70. 212,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.18 and a 200-day moving average of $220.57. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $202.35 and a 12 month high of $256.86.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.