Payden & Rygel Purchases 2,300 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Payden & Rygel increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,100 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 11,761 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,652,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 14,206 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 16,038 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

V traded up $0.47 on Friday, hitting $237.84. 1,385,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,119,536. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $245.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $235.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.61. The stock has a market cap of $442.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.06 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on V. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $248.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $266.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.48.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $552,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $5,766,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,600 shares of company stock valued at $13,828,767. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

