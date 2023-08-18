Payden & Rygel Purchases Shares of 37,450 Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,592,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MAI Capital Management boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Boston Research & Management Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 22,437 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,147,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 7,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth $404,000. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.59. The company had a trading volume of 113,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,952. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.25 and its 200-day moving average is $226.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.35. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $166.93 and a fifty-two week high of $222.33.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.05). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 13.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.75.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total value of $1,057,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,275 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $50,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,825,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

