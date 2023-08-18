Payden & Rygel Reduces Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Payden & Rygel trimmed its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,600 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 1.6% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $27,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Essex Savings Bank increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.6% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 18,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 32,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.3% in the first quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 31,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,701,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 448,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,091,000 after buying an additional 7,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 3.8% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 726,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,358,000 after buying an additional 26,534 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PepsiCo from $178.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PEP traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $178.65. 1,381,587 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,633,276. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $245.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.73 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.265 per share. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 88.62%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

