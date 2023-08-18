Payden & Rygel Sells 5,640 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Payden & Rygel decreased its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 36.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,640 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA stock traded up $3.13 on Friday, hitting $275.51. 147,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 982,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. Public Storage has a one year low of $270.13 and a one year high of $353.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $292.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 51.97%.

PSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $335.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Public Storage from $338.00 to $324.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $315.25.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 2,877 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 205 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels:SHUR), which owned 266 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

