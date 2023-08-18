Payden & Rygel Takes $16.36 Million Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 435,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,357,000. Payden & Rygel owned about 0.09% of Conagra Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 9,591.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,881,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,138,000 after acquiring an additional 6,810,833 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $163,004,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,033,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Conagra Brands by 352.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,135,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,932 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 1.3 %

Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $30.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 638,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,765. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.85 and a 1 year high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet downgraded Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

