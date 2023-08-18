Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Market Perform Rating at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PTON. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Peloton Interactive from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Shares of PTON traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $6.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,394,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,872,170. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day moving average of $9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.95, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Peloton Interactive has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $17.83.

In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,794.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 35,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $333,211.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,301.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 10,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total transaction of $92,928.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,255 shares in the company, valued at $278,794.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Peloton Interactive by 176.2% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 1,054.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at $40,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. It also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

