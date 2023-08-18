PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PennantPark Investment from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Compass Point lowered PennantPark Investment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on PennantPark Investment from $6.50 to $7.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.67.

Get PennantPark Investment alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PNNT

PennantPark Investment Price Performance

PennantPark Investment Increases Dividend

PNNT traded up $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.59. The stock had a trading volume of 672,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,277. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $7.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.69.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.75%. This is a positive change from PennantPark Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.04%.

Insider Activity

In other PennantPark Investment news, Director Jose A. Briones bought 10,960 shares of PennantPark Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,966.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 233,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,597,133.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jose A. Briones acquired 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $74,966.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 233,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,597,133.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Samuel L. Katz acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $46,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,800.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 33,960 shares of company stock worth $204,196 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PennantPark Investment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNNT. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in PennantPark Investment by 5.9% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,242,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,787,000 after buying an additional 290,107 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 7.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,806,677 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,641,000 after purchasing an additional 126,074 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 0.5% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,059,861 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 5,609.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 812,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after purchasing an additional 798,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PennantPark Investment by 6.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 623,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,443 shares during the last quarter. 33.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennantPark Investment

(Get Free Report)

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PennantPark Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennantPark Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.