PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.00.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PFSI traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $69.28. The company had a trading volume of 78,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,256. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.48. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $82.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.50.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 17.95%. The firm had revenue of $336.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.93 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 5 EPS for the current year.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PennyMac Financial Services

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Doug Jones sold 19,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $1,236,569.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,751.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Doug Jones sold 19,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $1,236,569.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,751.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Stark sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.52, for a total value of $399,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,797,060.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 127,136 shares of company stock worth $8,576,191. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PennyMac Financial Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth $519,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 53,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,703,000 after buying an additional 379,161 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

