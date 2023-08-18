Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PNR. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pentair from $63.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Pentair from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pentair has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.18 on Thursday, hitting $66.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 648,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pentair has a 1 year low of $38.55 and a 1 year high of $71.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.01. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. Pentair had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Pentair’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pentair news, CEO John L. Stauch sold 32,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total value of $2,328,006.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $549,219.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Pentair by 1.1% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.8% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 19,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 2.7% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 72,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

