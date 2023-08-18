Penumbra’s (PEN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $349.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $390.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $329.33.

PEN traded down $4.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $250.23. 38,375 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 358,726. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 344.58 and a beta of 0.52. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $144.76 and a 1-year high of $348.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $306.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.59 million. Penumbra had a return on equity of 3.16% and a net margin of 3.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Penumbra will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.18, for a total value of $306,162.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,437 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,260,358.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,389,531.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,765 shares of company stock worth $9,477,821 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 21.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Penumbra by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 116.0% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 281.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

