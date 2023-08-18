Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Posts Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The food distribution company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Performance Food Group updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance to EPS.

PFGC stock opened at $62.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $42.77 and a 1-year high of $64.34. The stock has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $119,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,931,977.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $350,600. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,921,712 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $287,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,638 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth $89,712,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $232,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521,519 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 949,902 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFGC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lifted their target price on Performance Food Group from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Performance Food Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.36.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

