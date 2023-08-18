Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Performance Food Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $73.36.

NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.58. 512,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,574. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $42.77 and a 1-year high of $64.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 1.37.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of Performance Food Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $119,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 149,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,931,977.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $350,600. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFGC. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Performance Food Group by 130.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

