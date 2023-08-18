PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

PetMed Express Price Performance

PetMed Express stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.91. 421,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,623. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.25 and a beta of 0.65. PetMed Express has a 52-week low of $11.87 and a 52-week high of $23.38.

PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $78.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.24 million. PetMed Express had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PetMed Express will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

PetMed Express Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 11th. PetMed Express’s payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PetMed Express

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in PetMed Express by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 72.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 3.8% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 19,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 1.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PetMed Express by 6.6% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About PetMed Express

PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, health products, and other supplies for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

