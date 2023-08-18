Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by CNB Bank

CNB Bank lessened its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 69.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,802,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,748,770,000 after acquiring an additional 98,162 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 100,843.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,979,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,038,646,000 after purchasing an additional 9,969,418 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,961,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $724,566,000 after purchasing an additional 968,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,492,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $675,763,000 after purchasing an additional 121,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Argus boosted their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America cut Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.07.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $113.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of 4.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $102.77 and a 200-day moving average of $100.47. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $74.02 and a 52 week high of $117.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $35.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 6.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.77 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.22%.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,138,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,803 shares in the company, valued at $11,937,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Brian Mandell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.84, for a total transaction of $335,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,195,079.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $1,138,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,937,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 309,878 shares of company stock worth $35,237,757. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

