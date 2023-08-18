Pier Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 240,655 The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Pier Capital LLC acquired a new stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 240,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,000. Pier Capital LLC owned about 0.16% of AZEK as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in AZEK by 726.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in AZEK by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in AZEK during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AZEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on AZEK from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush raised their price target on AZEK from $17.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on AZEK from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on AZEK from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 35,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $1,173,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,463 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,421,669.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 4,886,250 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $125,576,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,389,740 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $35,716,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,976,250 shares of company stock valued at $128,139,525. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company's stock.

AZEK stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $31.23. 1,026,190 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,369. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 222.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.48.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

